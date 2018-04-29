Fort Smith Working On Replacing A Water Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors are looking at a plan right now that could eliminate cracks within pipes that supply water to the city.

After the utility department was tasked with looking at transmission lines running water into the city they noticed some leaks, and city leaders said leaks are causing some minor water loss.

A six-phase plan will replace an 85-year-old line that carries the city's water.

But city leaders say the issue extends beyond just leaks.

They said in 15 years the eastern and southern parts of the city will require more water than the city can currently provide.

This plan is expected to address that issue.

"As the city looks at and scrutinizes its work, and as we look to see what we're doing and we are doing it in a cost efficient manner -- these are the things that come to the fore front," said Fort Smith City Administrator Carl E. Geffken. "City administration is not going to sweep something under the rug. As we look and examine what's going on in the city things such as this are going to come to light."

He added that it's their job not to ignore them [issues]and make-believe everything is being run perfectly, that's it's their job to look at them [issues] and address them.

The first six miles of pipe replacement is complete. Phase two will fix more leaks and is expected to be completed in January, 2019.