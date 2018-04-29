Miss Arkansas Hosts Tea Time Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH -- Miss Arkansas appeared at a River Valley dance studio on Sunday (April 29).

The Grayce Dewitt Dance Studio in Fort Smith hosted "Tea Time with Maggie Benton," the winner of the 2017 Miss Arkansas pageant.

Benton stopped by the studio to take photos and enjoy sweet treats with the dancers while discussing her platform, "Giving is a Gift."

She started the program in hopes of showing young children that when they share with others, their kind acts reach far beyond the present.

Benton said she was inspired to create the platform during her time working with the "Make a Wish Foundation."

You can find more information about "Giving is a Gift" on Benton's website.