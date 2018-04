Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFSM) -- On Sunday (April 29), Prairie Grove bicycle riders of all ages competed in the "NWA Spring Classic Road Race."

It's the second largest race in the state of Arkansas featuring racers from kids to adults.

There were seven races to compete in -- from amateurs to professionals hitting the track.

The longest course was a 72-mile track that racers finished in under three hours.