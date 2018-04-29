Springdale Bypass Opens Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The much anticipated Springdale Northern Bypass opens to drivers Monday (April 30) at 6 a.m.

The new Exit 77, off of Interstate 49, now connects to Highway 112, just north of Elm Springs.

The new signage will read, "Exit 77, Elms Springs and 112."

The four-lane divided highway currently stretches four-and-a-half miles to the west from I-49.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier in April, but at 6 a.m. Monday, it will be officially open to drivers.

This is just part of the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ARDOT's) plan.

Construction on the project started in February 2015 and cost around $100.6 million.

The money was used for the construction of 14 ramps and overpasses to complete this portion of the bypass.

The project was estimated to be completed by 2019, but finished ahead of schedule.