What Is Sunday Night's Pink Moon?

The full moon that you will see Sunday night is called a “Pink Moon.” It actually has nothing to do with its color.

The term “Pink Moon” is named for the ground phlox flower that blooms in early spring, usually April. This is the first full moon of April.

Here is when you can catch it:

Moonrise: 7:49AM April 29th

Moonset: 7:06AM April 30th

The first full moon of April is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon. These names originated from Native Americans who would name full moons during important times of the year, including the planting and harvesting seasons.

-Matt