× Barrett Loseke Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After getting swept in Starkville, Arkansas needed a spark. Barrett Loseke provided that on the mound as the Hogs completed a 4-0 week.

Loseke was named SEC Pitcher of the Week after pitching 8.1 innings of scoreless baseball over three outings.

The Tulsa natvie (Jenks High School) allowed two hits, four walks and struck out 17 batters last week. Loseke earned saves on Tuesday against Texas Tech and Saturday over Alabama. The junior also got credit for his first win of the season in Sunday’s sweep clinching victory over the Tide.

Overall this season, Loseke is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA. His 42 strikeouts in 28 innings trail just Blaine Knight (63), Kacey Murphy (53) and Jake Reindl (44) for most on the team.

Loseke’s nod marks the fifth honor earned by the Diamond Hogs this spring, after Casey Martin’s two SEC Freshman of the Week wins and one SEC Player of the Week choice for both Jax Biggers and Carson Shaddy.

Arkansas returns to action on Friday night at LSU. First pitch is at 7 p.m.