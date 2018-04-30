× Faulkner County & ASP Searching For Possibly Endangered Child

FAULKNER COUNTY (KFSM) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has asked Arkansas State Police for help in finding a possibly endangered missing child.

ASP said Sivanah Kay Collison, 17, is five feet six inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and a fair complexion.

She was last seen in Vilonia, but may be traveling to the Atkins area.

If you have any information, contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 328-5906.