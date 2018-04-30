Fort Smith Police Arrest Man After Chase, Standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith police arrested a man overnight after a standoff and an earlier car chase.

Police and members of the SWAT team surrounded a home on Irving Street on the north side of town. They said they believed a man who had led police on a chase earlier Sunday was inside the home. Police said the man had several felony warrants as well as an extensive history.

After several attempts to contact the man and negotiate his exit from the home, the SWAT team was called in. They fired tear gas into the home and entered it, bringing the suspect out a few minutes later in handcuffs.

"Prior to making entry, though we did attempt to negotiate him out using our SWAT team negotiators, but once he didn't respond, the decision was made to go in and get him out of there," said Sgt. Steven Dooly of the Fort Smith Police.

The suspect is now behind bars at the Sebastian County jail. His name was not immediately released.