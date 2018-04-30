× Fort Smith Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect, according to police.

Police said a truck ran into an SUV at about 10:30 a.m. Monday (April 30) at the intersection of Belle Avenue and L Street. The collision caused the SUV to flip.

The driver of the truck ran from the scene, according to police.

Police said the truck he was driver was reported stolen shortly before the wreck.

The woman in the SUV was extracted from the car and suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information, contact River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.