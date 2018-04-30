Fort Smith Police Successfully Arrest Wanted Man In Standoff

FORT SMITH (KFSM) –Fort Smith Police arrest a man in a home in the 2700 hundred block of Irving Street Sunday (Apr. 29) night.

According to officers on scene the home was surrounded in the midst of negotiations. Officers blocked traffic surrounding the home for safety reasons during the incident.

Place say they were able to confirm the location of the man, and due to multiple felony warrants they contacted S.W.A.T. to enter the home. Then man is now arrested and headed to Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.