× James Avery, Founder Of Christian-Based Jewelry Company, Dies At 96

KERRVILLE (KFSM) — James Avery, founder of a Texas-based jewelry company, died Monday.

The jewelry designer was 96-years-old. He owned and operated the christian-based jewelry company for more than 60 years.

“It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder, James Avery. He touched many lives through his art & giving spirit,” the company released in a statement.