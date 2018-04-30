Lady Mounties Soccer Looks For Same Success As State Champion Boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM)--When the Mounties won the 7A boys soccer title last spring, the mindset immediately changed for the Aaron Crouch's Lady Mounties.

"I feel like we're pretty driven now just because it's possible. We have the team to make it possible," senior Skylurr Patrick said.

"Having the boys win it last year let them know okay, Rogers can play," second year coach Aaron Crouch said. " Our programs are good and our teams are good and we have good players."

"It's just cool seeing what the boys have done and it just makes us want to do it too. Cause we've never, well we haven't had one in a really long time," Ashlyn Babbitt added.

But 2018 could be the year. Rogers is 13-5-1, led by Patrick's 32 goals. The Purdue committ's decision to play high school soccer instead of club soccer has paid dividends

"He has game plans for each team and it's thought out," said Patrick. "So we watch film before every team we play."

"Definitely one of the big things that I've wanted to change is that the little things make the biggest difference," Crouch said.

Having different approaches pays off, especially in a loaded 7A-West.

"We play a ton of different formations," said Babbitt. "He has certain girls that just move to whatever position he puts them in. The team's just really easygoing and does whatever it takes to win."

Crouch agreed. "The girls are very versatile. I can ask them to play any formation at any time and they know their roles within those places. And so I can change formation four times in one game and it doesn't phase them."

Rogers has just three games to go until the postseason, and sits in second place in the conference behind Bentonville, who's won five of the last six state titles. And three of the Lady Mounties five losses have come to the Lady Tigers.