Lincoln Man Faces Second Charge Of Filming Bank Employees In Restroom

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A Lincoln man arrested last month for recording employees inside a Bank of Fayetteville bathroom is accused of trying to film employees at the bank’s Farmington branch.

Jeremy Godfirnon, 43, was arrested Friday (April 27) in connection with felony video voyeurism.

Farmington police said an employee found a device installed under the counter of a unisex bathroom at the bank at 257 W. Main St.

Police said there was a hole drilled and some Velcro to possibly hide a recording device, but no camera.

Fayetteville police arrested Godfirnon on March 29 after an employee at the College Avenue branch found an iPhone hidden in a box in the bathroom. The phone was running the “Pocket Spy” app, police said.

Godfirnon, a maintenance worker hired to installing light fixtures and switches at the bank, told police he was having a “weak moment,” according to an arrest report.

Godfirnon was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center. He has a hearing set for May 21 in Washington County Circuit Court.