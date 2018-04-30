Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mr. Joshua Johnson – 3rd Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Arkansas Hog Farm Has Applied For Another Permit To Keep Operating Near The Buffalo River
-
WATCH: Windy Again Today, Much Colder Tonight
-
Rainfall Totals From Friday’s Storms
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Craddock Likes TE Group, Eyes QB Battle
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Chavis Sees Progress With New Defense
-
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Morris Wraps Up Spring Football
-
Renowned Physicist Stephen Hawking Dead At 76
-
WATCH: Heavy Rain Continues Through This Evening; Flooding Possible
-
Ice Pops Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
-
Westbound Lane Of I-40 Reopened After Semi Fire
-
-
Zoo Visitors Kill Kangaroo With Rocks While Trying To Make It Hop
-
Boys Halt Basketball Game To Kneel As Funeral Procession Passes; Touching Photo Lights Up Social Media
-
UAFS Atop First 2018 Regional Rankings