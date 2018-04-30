× Northwest Health Plans Freestanding ER At Former Fayetteville Hotel Site

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Springdale-based healthcare organization Northwest Health is planning to build a standalone emergency room on South Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville — the first redevelopment on the former site of the Clarion Hotel.

The large-scale development plan has been filed with the city of Fayetteville and indicates a 10,400-square-foot, single-story building would be built on a 2.82-acre tract. A public hearing regarding the project is scheduled May 3 at City Hall.

In an emailed statement, a Northwest Health spokeswoman confirmed the development plan, but offered no additional details.

The former Clarion Hotel, vacant for three years, was razed earlier this year. The 7.05-acre property is owned by TSSD LLC, which is a subsidiary of the Razorback Foundation, the nonprofit organization that serves as the private fundraising arm of the University of Arkansas athletics department.

