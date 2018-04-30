× ODESZA’s 2018: A Moment Apart Tour Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — American electronic band ODESZA is coming to the Walmart AMP in October.

The group will bring their 2018: A Moment Apart Tour to the AMP on Wednesday, Oct. 3 as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert will start at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday (May 4) at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $26 to $55 plus fees. Tickets will be available at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville or the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers. Tickets also may be purchased by phone by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

ODESZA’s tour will be to help promote its third album, “A Moment Apart.” The band released its first album, “Summer’s Gone,” in 2012 and followed it in 2014 with “In Return,” which debuted on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Charts and featured the gold single “Say My Name.” A remix of the track by RAC was nominated for a Grammy in 2016.