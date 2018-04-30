× Top 5: Best Places To Ride ATV’s In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to hit the trails on your ATV.

Arkansas has some of the best spots to ride with miles of trails and scenic views.

We’ve compiled a list of the best places to ride ATV’s in Arkansas.

Wolfpen Gap Trails

Wolfpen Gap in Mena, Arkansas totals 31 miles and has several mountain vistas and creek crossings. The ATV campground also has cabin rentals, cottage rentals and TV sites.

Mill Creek Off Road Trails

This 49.5 mile loop trail is located near Ozark, Arkansas in the Ozark National Forest. It features a waterfall and is also used for mountain biking.

Mack’s Pines

Mack’s Pines in Dover, Arkansas has 40 miles of marked trails and over 1,000 miles of unmarked trails for ATV riding. Once you master the marked trails, they encourage you to explore the unmarked areas of the Ozark National Forest.

Hillarosa ATV Park

Hillarosa ATV Park in Blevins, Arkansas was ranked as one of the Best Off-Road Trails in America. They also offer the park to any artist who wants to shoot a music video.

Buckhorn Off-Highway Vehicle Trail

The Buckhorn Trail has two main loops that make up about 40 miles of trails. The trails are located in Lee Creek near Chester and is open year-round.

Meteorologist Matt Standridge will talk about a few of the best spots Monday on 5NEWS at 10 p.m.