× U.S. 412 Westbound Near Siloam Springs Closed Due To Accident

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — U.S. 412 westbound just east of Siloam Springs is closed.

Both westbound lanes of the highway closed about 12:30 p.m. at Airport Road due to an accident, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of transportation. About half a mile of the highway is closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.