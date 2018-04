× Water Main Break Leads To Boil Order For South Logan County Customers

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) — An area in Logan County near Booneville and Magazine has been placed under a boil order.

South Logan County Water said in an email that a boil order has been issued for customers on Cotton and Brewer Roads between Booneville and Magazine.

The order was issued after a water main broke, an employee for South Logan County Water said in an email.

It is unknown at this time how long the boil order will need to remain in place.