× Arkansas Fires Women’s Tennis Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Beating Tennessee State six times in one day was not enough for the Arkansas women’s tennis team to be selected for the NCAA Tournament and today coach Michael Hegarty was fired.

Hegarty spent 15 seasons as the Razorbacks’ coach and went 213-184 but the program came under national scrutny after it added six matches against Tennessee State following their exit in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks played the eighth placed team from the Ohio Valley Conference six times in one day, all Arkansas wins, to reach the .500 mark on the season at 16-16. The NCAA Tournament requires a team be at least .500 to receive an at large bid into the postseason.

“Shortly after the completion of our competitive season, I informed Coach Hegarty that we were relieving him of his duties as the head coach of our women’s tennis program,” Yurachek said. “I appreciate his efforts with our program and wish him the best in his future endeavors. We will move forward in identifying a coach who will serve as a leader for our student-athletes on and off the court and will help our program compete and win in the Southeastern Conference and nationally.”

Arkansas was not selected to the tournament’s field when it was announced on Monday.

Yurachek said a national search for Hegarty’s replacement will begin immediately.