District 8 State Senatorial Candidates To Debate Tonight

GREENWOOD -- The four candidates running for the Arkansas State Senate in District 8 will debate at Bell Park in Greenwood tonight (May 1).

The candidates are Denny Altes, Frank Glidewell, Whitfield Hymen and Rep. Mat Pitsch. The debate starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the pavilion at Bell Park in Greenwood. The event is open to the public. The debate is expected to go until 7:30 p.m. If time permits, attendees will have an opportunity at the end of the debate to ask questions.

The main topics of discussion tonight will include schools and education, medical, insurance and banking and finance. The moderators will be Greenwood Superintendent John Ciesla, Dr. Aaron White and Ed Wilkinson.

"It's just an opportunity for not only the people in Greenwood, but everybody in south Sebastian County and anyone in District 8 to come down and meet the candidates, hear what they have to see, see if this is the person [they] want to vote for," said Bob Purvis of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

Arkansas primary elections are May 22.