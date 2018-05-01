× Local Man Released From Prison, Accused Under Sharia Law

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Tonight on 5NEWS at 10 reporter Jo Ellison talks to a man from Waldron who was accused of murdering his wife and imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for seven and a half years.

Saudi Arabia is ruled by Sharia law, a set of religious principles that form part of the Islamic culture. It is based on the Quran and the life of prophet Mohammed.

It is practiced by Muslims and in predominately Muslim countries. Here are five things you might not know about Sharia law:

Interpretation varies across the Muslim world

Sharia law varies across the world and throughout the Islamic faith. Both Saudi Arabia and Iran practice Sharia law, but they both differ in how the laws are implemented. The interpretation of Sharia law is called “fikh.”

Women can’t go for a swim in public

Under Sharia law, women are not allow to swim in public swimming pools. They can only swim in private pools or at female-only gyms and spas. Women are severely restricted under Sharia law, they were just able to start driving in Saudi Arabia in 2017.

Hands cut off for thefts

Right hands have been cut off as punishment for stealing in some countries practicing Sharia law. Sharia law divides offenses into two categories: “hadd offenses” and “tazir crime.” Hadd offences are set punishments and tazir crimes is left up to a judge. Theft is included as a hadd offence.

Some believe leaving the faith is punishable by death

The majority of scholars believe leaving the Islamic faith is punishable by death, but several others think the punishment should be left to God.

Music ban

Outdoor music concerts have been banned in parts of an Indonesian province because they violate Sharia law.