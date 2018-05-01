How To Stay Alive Inside Vehicle If Tornado Hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) -- 5NEWS Chief Meteorologist Garrett Lewis says this Thursday is a Severe Weather Alert Day.

On the last weather alert day, part of our area was impacted by an EF-2 tornado that crossed I-49 and hit Mountainburg.

While the tornado crossed the interstate, the strong winds flipped one couple’s vehicle.

So, if you’re on the road when you a spot a tornado, do you know what you’re supposed to do? 5NEWS got answers from Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas.

Thomas says your first course of action, if you have time, should be changing direction and seeking shelter.

He said in places like Oklahoma, where there are more plains, it might be easier to spot the tornado sooner and change course.

However, if you don’t have time, your next best bet would be to get out of the vehicle.

“You’re going to need to just get lower than the ground, lower than the interstate, or the highway or whatever you’re at,” said Thomas.

He recommends ravines, ditches, or culverts but to be on the lookout for flash flooding.

But there is a chance you could be on a bridge or an overpass when a tornado is upon you. In that instance, Thomas says to buckle your seat belt, lean forward below the line of the windshield and cover your head.

Finally, do not seek shelter beneath bridges or overpasses because wind speeds and chances for debris flying will increase.