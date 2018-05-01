× Loseke Named National Pitcher Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Barrett Loseke was as good as he’s ever been last week for Arkansas and the nation took notice.

The junior reliever threw 8.1 scoreless innings and struck out 17 in three appearances for the Razorbacks and on Tuesday he was named the national pitcher of the week by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

“My performance, I’m happy about it but also there is a lot of other factors that went into the team’s success than just my pitching performance,” Loseke said after Arkansas completed a sweep of Alabama on Sunday.

Loseke turned heads last Tuesday as he recorded 14 outs while facing just 13 batters against then No. 4 ranked Texas Tech. Loseke struck out 10 of the 13 batters he faced after entering the game and immediately getting a ground ball double play to get out of an inning.

“Without him, we might not have won two more ball games,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said on Sunday. “He was great on Tuesday night against Texas Tech and obviously the last couple days he kind of saved us.”

Loseke is the first Arkansas player to win the national honor since Andrew Benintendi was the hitter of the week in 2015. Loseke was named the SEC’s pitcher of the week on Monday.