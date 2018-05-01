× Maintenance To Close Lanes Over Beaver Dam, Arkansas River

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Routine maintenance will close lanes on highways in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week.

In Crawford and Sebastian counties, a routine bridge inspection will close lanes on Interstate 540 Arkansas River Bridge between Fort Smith and Van Buren. Weather permitting, crews will close northbound and southbound lanes alternately from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. More information is at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.

In Northwest Arkansas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed Arkansas 187 over Beaver Dam. The road closed to traffic on Monday (April 30) and is expected to remain closed over the next three weeks. U.S. 62 is the recommended alternate route. More information is available by calling the Corps of Engineers at (479) 626-1210.