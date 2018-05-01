× May Steps Down As Waldron Coach To Take Booneville AD Job

WALDRON (KFSM) – To say the Waldron football program was in trouble when Ricky May was hired as the Bulldogs’ coach prior to the 2015 season would be a drastic understatement.

The Bulldogs had lost 33 straight games dating back to the 2011 season. That skid would reach 43 consecutive defeats after May’s first season but over the past two years, Waldron won 10 games and reached the playoffs in 2017 for the first time in 14 years.

Now someone else will have to build off that success as May has stepped down as Waldron’s football coach to take over as the dean of students and athletics director at Booneville. May was a longtime assistant for the Bearcats and all of his children will have graduated from the school with his youngest finishing high school later this month.

“It was very hard,” May said of the decision to leave Waldron. “That was the hardest thing probably I’ve ever done. People (in Waldron) were great to me. They enjoyed the little success we had there. Our seventh grade team went undefeated and our junior high team won seven games. I was looking forward to coaching those kids.”

May said that new Booneville superintendent Trent Goff discussed the position with him and their longtime friendship helped secure the move. May’s wife is the cheer coach for the Bearcats as well.

“It’s pretty special,” May said of the Booneville community. “My wife still coaches cheer here and they just won the state championship. This place is near and dear to her. My youngest daughter is about to go off to college so we’re looking forward to a little empty nest and spending time with my wife.”