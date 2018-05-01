× McEwen Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just a day after breaking the school’s record for most runs batted in during a season, Arkansas freshman Hannah McEwen was honored by the SEC.

McEwen recorded multi-hit games in all three contests against Ole Miss and she was named the conference’s freshman of the week because of it.

The freshman from San Diego, Calif. hit .636 last week for the Razorbacks with two home runs, seven RBI and scored four runs as Arkansas swept Ole Miss for the first time in 17 seasons.

“Hannah had a really big weekend for us,” head coach Courtney Deifel said. “She’s swinging the bat so well, and I could say this about our entire lineup, but she’s one that we want to see at the plate in a big moment.”

McEwen leads the Razorbacks with a .370 batting average and is currently 13th in the SEC.

Arkansas wraps up the regular season with a trip to LSU that begins on Friday.