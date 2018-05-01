Officers Sustain Minor Injuries After Disturbance In Mansfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD (KFSM) -- Multiple agencies were on the scene of a disturbance call at a home on the 800 block of Grove Street in Mansfield late Tuesday night (May 1).

According to Mansfield Police, when the officer arrived at the home and began to talk with the homeowner, the suspect became irate which led to the altercation. The officer called for backup and a Huntington officer came to the scene to assist.

Police said it appeared that the suspect had been drinking.

The two officers involved in the altercation sustained minor injuries. One of the officers said he will go to an area hospital to be checked out.

The suspect is currently in custody and facing charges. His name and the charges against him have not been released at this time.

The Mansfield Police Department said they will handle the investigation.

Mansfield Police, Huntington Police, Sebastian County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Greenwood Police were all on the scene as well as Sebastian County EMS and the Huntington Fire Department.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.