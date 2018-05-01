× One Injured In Early-Morning Accident On Arkansas 264

HICKORY CREEK (KFSM) — An Arkansas State Trooper drove up on a single-vehicle accident not long after it happened early Tuesday morning in the Hickory Creek area.

The accident happened about midnight on Arkansas 264 East, according to Eric Smith, assistant fire chief with the Hickory Creek Fire Department. A state trooper drove up on a red Dodge Charger that had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was extricated and was flown by Air Evac to Washington Regional Medical Center with “life threatening injuries,” Smith said.

Mercy EMS, Air Evac, Arkansas State Police, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Hickory Creek Fire Department all responded to the accident.