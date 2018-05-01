Subaru Of America Sells 9 Millionth Subaru In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The 9 millionth Subaru was sold at Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville, Subaru of America, Inc. announced Monday (April 30).

The Subaru Crosstrek was sold to Dr. Hershey and Denise Garner. Adventure Subaru surprised the Garner’s with a celebration with the facility’s owner and staff and Subaru of America representatives.

“I’ve been waiting for the right Subaru to come along and found the perfect one on Adventure Subaru’s website, the 50th Anniversary Edition Crosstrek,” Dr. Garner said. “It has all the feature I was looking for, and the color and size are the perfect fit.”

Dr. Garner has specialized as a radiation oncologist in Northwest Arkansas for over 30 years and is active throughout the community. Denise serves on the board of Feed Communities, one of Adventure Subaru’s Share the Love local charity recipients.