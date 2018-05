× WATCH: Warm And Dry Today, Stormy Weather Returns Late Wednesday

Clouds will increase today across the area, but the warm weather will continue with highs in the 70s and 80s. Stormy weather will return late Wednesday night into Thursday with the chance of severe weather during that time as well.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Severe weather risk area Wednesday:

Severe weather risk area Thursday: