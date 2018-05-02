× Arkansas Man Guilty In Severe Beating Of Black Man At Rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An Arkansas man, who is white, charged in the beating of a black man during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent, was found guilty of malicious wounding.

Jacob Scott Goodwin, 23, was found guilty Tuesday for the attack in August of DeAndre Harris, 20. The jury recommended a 10-years sentence with some time suspended and a $20,000 fine.

Harris had a broken arm, a spinal injury and head lacerations that required eight staples after the attack in the parking garage. Goodwin was arrested along with three other men in the attack.

Goodwin claimed he fought in self-defense. It was Goodwin who wanted to fight, said Nina-Alice Antony, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

The attack took place during violent protests over the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a nearby city park.