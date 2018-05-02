× Centerton Police Chief Placed On Administrative Leave During Investigation

CENTERTON (KFSM) — The Centerton Police Department is under criminal investigation, according to Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins said the sheriff’s office is investigating the department, but did not give specifics.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper is on paid administrative leave during the investigation, according to the city attorney.

The city attorney said they will conduct audit and thought it was best to put the chief on leave while the audit takes place.