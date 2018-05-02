× Federal Investigators Surround Gun Manufacturer In Van Buren

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies have blocked the entrance of THOR Global Defense Group in Van Buren.

Investigators with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department are at the facility.

Deputies say investigators are checking paperwork in relation to some sort of weapon.

Crawford County deputies are assisting Homeland Security and ATF agents as they execute a search warrant, according to Sheriff Ron Brown.

THOR Global Defense Group is a gun manufacturer. There is also a gun range at the facility.