Fort Smith Mayoral Candidates To Take Part In Town Hall Today

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Two of the candidates for Fort Smith mayor will take part in a town hall today on the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus.

The town hall meeting will be this afternoon from 12-1:15 p.m. The town hall will take place in the Reynolds Room at the UA-Fort Smith Campus Center.

State Rep. George McGill and UA-Fort Smith student Luis Andrade will both attend the event.

McGill said he is very involved in the Fort Smith community, and Andrade said he is civic minded and has been serving citywide commissions.

Both candidates have two visions of where they see the city going, but only one position is available.

"When the voters get to make that decision as to who of these two candidates deserve to serve as Fort Smith mayor, that the voters will have enough information, so that will be an informed decision on their part, as opposed to just casting a ballot for the leader of Fort Smith without having at least adequate information in order to do so," said Dr. Williams Yamkam, assistant professor of political science at the university.

The town hall is open to students, staff and the public.