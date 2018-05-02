× Inmate Captured After Briefly Escaping Benton County Jail

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing security at the jail’s recreation yard after an inmate briefly escaped Tuesday (May 1) before being recaptured, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Kelleye Marie Kirkland, 30, was in the recreation yard outside the H-pod where female inmates are held when she scaled the yard’s razor-wire fence, Jenkins said.

A deputy saw Kirkland escape and caught her shortly after she fled. Kirkland, who was at the jail for a parole violation, suffered some minor injuries, Jenkins said.

Jail officials likely will install a cover to the recreation yard due to the breach, Jenkins said.

Kirkland was being held Wednesday (May 2) at the Benton County Jail and faces charges related to her escape, Jenkins said.