× NEW: Tornado Watch Until 3AM

A new Tornado Watch has been issued until 3AM for most of Eastern Oklahoma. This watch does not include any of Arkansas.

The new Storm Prediction Center risk area shows a slightly higher risk a little farther south and east for tonight. This is accounting for the storms which are ongoing in Central and South Oklahoma.

The new Tornado Watch is for the line of storms currently in Oklahoma which is tracking towards the east.

-Garrett