Pea Ridge Park Raising Entry Fees To Fund Improvements

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — The price of history is about to get a little higher.

Pea Ridge National Military Park said in a news release they are planning to increase their entry fees this summer. The money will be used to provide additional funding for infrastructure and other improvements.

Starting June 1, the entrance fee to the park will rise from the current $15 per vehicle to $20 per vehicle. Motorcycle riders will pay $15 each, compared to $10 currently. Adults who enter on bicycle or on foot will pay $10. An annual park pass will cost $35 after June 1.

All of the money received from the entrance fees remains with the National Park Service, with at least 80 percent going to the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

The parks service had originally planned to raise peak-season fees significantly higher for 17 national parks. But after public comment, it was decided to roll out a “modest increase” for all entrance fees for those who charge them.

Pea Ridge has had the current rates since 2015. Revenue from entrance fees have provided or will provide money for several projects, including hiring seasonal staff, providing interpretive programs and making several improvements to the visitor’s center and grounds.