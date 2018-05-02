× Police: Rogers Woman Stole $20,000 From Law Firm, Clients

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Rogers woman is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from a Springdale law firm over six years by forging court documents and judge’s signatures to cover her tracks.

Monserrate Morales, 28, was arrested Tuesday (May 1) in connection with two counts of forgery, theft of property, tampering with physical evidence and falsifying business records.

Morales told Springdale police she had stolen roughly $18,961 from the law firm and several clients since 2012, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Morales said she stole cash, created fake legal documents and destroyed business records and receipts to hide the thefts, according to the report.

During the investigation, police found one fake court document and two court documents with forged judge’s signature and a court seal.

Investigators also found court documents with forged signatures from clients to collect over payment for the law firm’s services, according to the report.

It’s unclear how many clients were affected. The law firm wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Morales was being held Wednesday (May 2) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.