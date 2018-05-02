× Steel Horse Rally To Close Several Streets In Downtown Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The start of the fourth-annual Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally in Fort Smith means several roads will be closing downtown on Friday and Saturday.

Garrison Avenue will be restricted to motorcycles and emergency vehicles throughout the event from Fifth Street to 13th Street. This closure takes place from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 2:30 a.m. Saturday, then from 9 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday. Other areas along Garrison Avenue will be restricted by lane and road closures.

Motorists can drive on Rogers Avenue to South Fifth Street, where they can move to Garrison, then west into Oklahoma. Eastbound motorists on the Garrison Avenue Bridge will be detoured at Fifth Street. Motorists may turn south onto Fifth Street, then east onto Rogers Avenue, or they may turn north onto Fifth, then east on North A to bypass the area.

Motorcycles may park in the closed areas of Garrison Avenue, either curb side or in the center traffic lanes. Motorcycles choosing to park in the center lanes must be parked with the front tire on the yellow center line. All motorcycles must be moved from the center lanes before the avenue opens to normal traffic at 2 a.m. Sunday (May 6). Any motorcycles left will be towed at the owner’s expense.

A motorcycle procession will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday (May 5). The procession will be from Fort Smith Park onto Riverfront Drive, then turn onto North A Street. The procession then goes to North 10th Street, turns south to pass Cisterna Park then west onto Garrison Avenue. The procession will travel to Sixth Street and will loop back and end at Ninth and Garrison.

During the procession, southbound traffic on North 10th Street will be diverted to the east on North A Street. Motorists driving toward Oklahoma will need to drive to Rogers Avenue then head west to Fifth, Fourth or Third streets, then move over to Garrison. Southbound traffic on streets intersecting North A Street from Second to Ninth will be held up or turned around.

