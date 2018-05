× WATCH: Mild Morning, Warm Afternoon And Severe Storms Thursday

It will be a very mild morning with most of us starting in the 60s and low 70s. Another warm afternoon is expected with severe storms staying west of our area this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible here today but the better chance of storms will arrive Thursday.

Highs today:

Severe risk area today:

Severe risk area Thursday: