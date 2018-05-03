Adventure Subaru: Exploring the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flowers are blooming, and gardens are really starting to show off! But have you been to arguably one of the most elaborate gardens in our own neck of the woods? This week for Adventure Arkansas we took the Adventure Subaru to the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks to see what’s blooming.

“It’s a beautiful time to come see the garden because things are just now starting to bloom; we have our amazing horticulture team,” said Liz Atwell, Communications Coordinator. “They plant things so that things bloom at different times; you will see different plants blooming each time you come, it’s never the same visit.”

Liz tells me that these gardens are designed to give visitors ideas and inspiration for their own backyards.

“We’ve got this big great lawn in the middle and around it is smaller, what we call, “backyard gardens,” said Atwell. “So those were designed to be ideas and inspirations for folks to just come as they stroll through the garden, they can get ideas on things they can do in their own backyard garden at home.”

There is something here for everyone at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks, including families. They tell me that these gardens are very popular to take family photos, engagement pictures, maybe wedding photos as well, because the scenery here is stunning.

“We have people getting engaged out here. We have folks who have birthday parties out here, in addition to weddings and things like that; there are so many different parts to this garden and each garden has its own distinct look, so it provides a great backdrop for folks if they’re wanting to take professional photos,” said Atwell.

The gardens here host many activities for young children, especially as we enter the summer season.

“So, starting in May, our little sprouts program is a weekly program for preschoolers and it’s educational,” said Atwell. “We sing songs, we read stories, and then we have some sort of education craft for the kids.”

Whether you want to take a great new family photo, or have fun with the outdoor activities, the gardens are a must-do this spring and summer season. Strolling through the gardens Where You Live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

To follow the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on social, click here!

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru