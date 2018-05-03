× Bethel Resigns As Sallisaw Coach

SALLISAW (KFSM) – Scott Bethel was hoping to take his alma mater to new heights but things went the opposite direction in 2017 and now the Sallisaw football coach resigned on Thursday.

The Black Diamonds were long one of the best mid-level football programs in all of eastern Oklahoma but things have soured in recent history, including a 1-9 mark in 2017. Bethel went 19-25 in his four seasons with the Black Diamonds, including trips to the 4A playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

Sallisaw has reached the 4A playoffs 15 times since the year 2000, including four trips to the state semifinals, but the Black Diamonds have failed to get past the first round in their last five postseason appearances.

In what has become their biggest rivalry game in recent history, Sallisaw has lost four of their last five meetings with Poteau and that includes a 25-10 defeat in 2017.