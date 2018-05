Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why is ice cream so addictive?

Well experts have the answer and, no surprise the ultimate appeal of ice cream is its flavor.

It can be broken down into six variables.

Appearance, aroma, tartness, taste, texture and temperature.

Here's the cherry on top, pun intended, a new study said the more often we eat ice cream the more we need to satisfy that craving.

According to the international dairy foods association, the average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream per year.