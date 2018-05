× Flooding Closes Roads Across Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Emergency crews have blocked off several roads due to flooding in Benton County.

The following roads are impassable:

Gates Ln.

Stateline Rd.

Lucas Ln.

Easterling Rd.

Cloer Rd.

S. Pleasant Valley Rd.

Roy Jech Farm Rd.

Clyde Edwards Rd.

Dale Shrader Rd.

Peach Orchard Rd.

Sears Rd.

Spanker Creek Rd.

Gooseberry Rd. – From the intersection of Plentywood Rd. to Spanker Rd.

Sugar Creek Rd. – At the intersection of Wilson Rd.