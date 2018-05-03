× Former State Senator Found Guilty In Corruption Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former state senator Jon Woods was found guilty Thursday (May 3) in a corruption case.

He was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit honest service fraud, 14 counts of honest service wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. He was found not guilty of two counts of honest service wire fraud.

Woods was charged with Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randall Shelton of directing state funding to the college in Springdale in exchange for kickbacks.

Woods and Shelton pleaded not guilty. Paris pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

Shelton was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit honest service fraud and 10 counts of honest service wire fraud. He was found not guilty on three counts of honest service wire fraud.