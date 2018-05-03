× Local Companies Make Forbes’ List Of America’s Best Employers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Two local companies have been named to Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Large Employers.

Arvest Bank was ranked 266 out of 500. The company has more than 5,000 employees with branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. This is the second year in a row the bank has made the list.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., was also named to the list this year. The Lowell-based transportation company has more than 17,000 drivers and has vowed to hire 10,000 U.S. veterans by 2020. J.B. Hunts was ranked at No. 489 on the list.

