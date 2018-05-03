Metabolic Research Center – Daren Down 6 1/2 Inches – Phase 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“We are here at Metabolic Research Center and it’s time to do some measuring,” said Daren Bobb.

“You are down another inch in your waist and you are down a total of 6 ½ inches,” said Sarah Harper.

“That is pretty typical,” said Bobb.

“Yes, that is pretty typical especially in guys,” said Harper.

“So, my goal here is to keep muscle weight, but lose body fat,” said Bobb.

“It’s all about keep your metabolism going so you feel good and you’ve got to eat to lose the weight, how does that sound,” said Harper.

“Perfect, it’s working it’s working it’s working,” said Bobb.

“Tell me about some of the changes that you have experienced since you started this program,” said Harper.

“I’ve lost 6 ½ inches, I’m wearing two suits that I haven’t worn in six months and I love it, it’s a great feeling the blood pressure is down that really helps and it’s a healthy thing for me personally to get my blood pressure down and if you want to lose weight you have got to call Metabolic Research Center,” said Bobb.

To read more related to this story, click here!

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center