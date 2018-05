× NWS Confirms Tornado In Franklin County As EF1

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has confirmed an EF1 Tornado occurred today, Thursday May 3rd, in Franklin County. The latest information shows the tornado touched down 3 miles southwest of Meg, Arkansas at 1:14pm.

EF1 Tornado have wind speeds from 86 to 110mph.

The details on path width & length will be released in a Public Information Statement soon.

-Garrett