FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas police are investigating a homicide Thursday (May 3) on university property, according to Police Capt. Gary Crain.

Crain said police responded to a disturbance near S 19th Street in Fayetteville at about 12:16 a.m.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, but Crain said he was not affiliated with the University of Arkansas.